2 months ago
BRIEF-Sutherland announces sale and issuance of $65 mln senior secured notes due 2022
June 15, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sutherland announces sale and issuance of $65 mln senior secured notes due 2022

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Sutherland Asset Management Corp

* Sutherland asset management corporation announces sale and issuance of $65.0 million senior secured notes due 2022

* Sutherland asset management corp - net proceeds of offering are intended to be used to acquire and originate new assets for general business purposes

* Sutherland asset management corp - interest on notes is payable semiannually on each february 15 and august 15, beginning on august 15, 2017

* Sutherland asset management corp - notes will mature on february 15, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

