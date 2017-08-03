FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sutherland Asset Management announces public offering of convertible notes
Sections
Featured
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
Global economy
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 8:51 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Sutherland Asset Management announces public offering of convertible notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sutherland Asset Management Corp

* Sutherland Asset Management Corporation announces public offering of convertible notes

* Sutherland Asset Management - ‍is commencing an underwritten public offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2023​

* Sutherland Asset Management - to use net proceeds to originate or acquire extra mortgage loans, mortgage-related assets consistent with investment strategy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.