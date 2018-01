Jan 25 (Reuters) - Suzhou Jinfu Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS SIGN AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER 204.8 MILLION SHARES IN THE COMPANY, EQUIVALENT TO 24.34 PERCENT OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, TO SHANGHAI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FIRM Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2E726HW Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)