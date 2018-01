BRIEF-SVB Financial Reports Q4 EPS $2.19

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Svb Financial Group:

* CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS $117.2 MILLION, OR $2.19 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

* Q4, FULL YEAR, 2017 RESULTS ALSO HAS A $37.6 MILLION TAX EXPENSE RELATED TO H.R.1, TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* NET INTEREST INCOME, ON A FULLY TAXABLE BASIS, WAS $395.3 MILLION FOR Q4 2017, COMPARED TO $374.6 MILLION FOR Q3 OF 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.57 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S