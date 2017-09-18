FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&W Seed entered into fourth amendment agreement amending the company's credit and security agreement, dated as of Sept 22, 2015‍​
#Regulatory News
September 18, 2017 / 9:05 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-S&W Seed entered into fourth amendment agreement amending the company's credit and security agreement, dated as of Sept 22, 2015‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - S&W Seed Co

* S&W Seed - On Sept. 13, entered into fourth amendment agreement amending the company’s credit and security agreement, dated as of September 22, 2015‍​

* S&W Seed Co - Amendment extended maturity date of credit facility to September 12, 2019 - SEC Filing

* S&W Seed Co - ‍Amendment includes increased aggregate principal amount that company may borrow, repay and reborrow under credit agreement to $35 million​

* S&W Seed Co says ‍amendment​ increased aggregate principal amount that company may borrow, repay and reborrow under the credit agreement to $35.0 million Source text: [bit.ly/2xtgysK] Further company coverage:

