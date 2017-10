Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Ericsson:

* Plans to reduce Spanish work force by 450 people, according to a letter Ericsson sent to the union.

* Ericsson has been cutting jobs and costs in response to worsening losses.

* Talks between the union and Ericsson will begin in two weeks, a union source said.

* 30 percent of Ericsson’s Spanish work force to be affected Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)