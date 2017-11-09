FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swedish Match sells stake in Scandinavian Tobacco
November 9, 2017 / 8:12 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Swedish Match sells stake in Scandinavian Tobacco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Swedish Match AB

* Sale of shares in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

* Says ‍has sold 9,069,906 shares, corresponding to its total shareholding, in Scandinavian Tobacco Group a/s​

* Says ‍sale through an accelerated book building process to institutional investors at a price of DKK 109.13 per share​

* Says ‍in addition, extraordinary dividend in amount of DKK 3.50 per share as announced by stg on 8 november, 2017 will accrue to seller

* STG shares fall 4.9 percent 0810 GMT to DKK 110.20​ per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

