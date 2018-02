Feb 23 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Ab (Publ) says:

* The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion for Anakinra for the treatment of Still’s disease.

* The opinion is now referred to the European Commission for a decision.