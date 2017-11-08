FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Swiss cut fees for 5G frequencies, to allot more bands
Sections
Featured
PayPal starts payment services in India
TECHNOLOGY
PayPal starts payment services in India
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
Pollution
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
Editor's Picks
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 9:15 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Swiss cut fees for 5G frequencies, to allot more bands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) -

Swiss government says licence fees for mobile radio frequencies which will be used for future mobile radio technology (5g) are being reduced

* Swiss government says licence fees for mobile radio frequencies in the 3 ghz range are being set at a level which is customary internationally

* Swiss government says federal communications commission is preparing the allocation of frequencies, amended ordinance will enter into force on 1 january 2018

* Swiss government says new frequency bands are to be allocated to the mobile communications sector to enable the launch of “5G” technology in switzerland

* Swiss government says use of the 694-790 mhz range of frequencies, originally reserved for broadcasting, will henceforth be designated for broadband mobile radio applications

* Swiss government says strategic measures are being taken to enable future use of mobile radio frequencies in additional frequency bands

* Swiss government says new frequencies will be allocated in the coming year by swiss federal communications commission Source texts for Eikon:

here

here

Reporting By Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.