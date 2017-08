June 14 (Reuters) - SWISS FINANCE & PROPERTY INVESTMENT AG :

* SWISS FINANCE & PROPERTY INVESTMENT AG IS PLANNING AN EXPANSION OF ITS PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS EXAMINING A CAPITAL INCREASE FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL OF CHF 60 MILLION TO FINANCE POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS AND PLANNED RENEWALS OF EXISTING PROPERTIES Source text - bit.ly/2rgqAYa

