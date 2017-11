Nov 22 (Reuters) - Swiss Govt Says Leaving Strategic Targets For Swisscom nearly unchanged

* says expects Swisscom to contribute to digitalisation of all Swiss regions

* Swiss government holds a 51 percent stake in Swisscom

* As main shareholder, every four years the Swiss government lays out the goals it wants Swisscom to pursue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)