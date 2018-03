March 1 (Reuters) - SWISS PRIME SITE AG:

* DIVIDEND INCREASE TO CHF 3.80 (+ 2.7%)

* FY PROFIT EXCLUDING REVALUATIONS / DEFERRED TAXES OF CHF 307.4 MILLION (+ 11.5%)​

* ‍FY EBIT UP TO CHF 470.6 MIO. VERSUS CHF 459.4 MIO​ YR AGO

* SEES FY 2018 INCREASE IN OPERATING INCOME AND EBIT BEFORE REVALUATIONS

* SEES INCREASE OF EBIT AND OPERATING INCOME IN 2018‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2F56Eyn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)