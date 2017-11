Nov 17 (Reuters) - SWISSMED CENTRUM ZDROWIA SA:

* CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD BRUNO HANGARTNER INCREASES HIS STAKE IN CO TO 55.39 PERCENT

* 3.4 MILLION SHARES OF CO WERE TRANSFERRED FREE OF CHARGE ON BRUNO HANGARTNER

* 3.4 MILLION SHARES OF CO WERE TRANSFERRED FREE OF CHARGE ON BRUNO HANGARTNER

* TRANSFER TRANSACTION WAS DONE BY TF HOLDING AG, ENTITY DEPENDENT TO CHAIRMAN