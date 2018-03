March 2 (Reuters) - SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING SA:

* FY NET PROFIT INCREASED BY 88.8 PERCENT TO CHF 39.2 MILLION‍​

* FY OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 25.0 PERCENT TO CHF 187.8 MILLION

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS FURTHER OPERATING INCOME AND PROFIT GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PERCENT‍​

* PROPOSES DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 0.90 PER SHARE