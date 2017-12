Dec 7 (Reuters) - Switch Inc:

* SWITCH, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.014 PER SHARE OF SWITCH‘S CLASS A COMMON STOCK FOR Q4 OF 2017

* SWITCH-PRIOR TO PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND, WILL MAKE CASH DISTRIBUTION TO ALL HOLDERS OF COMMON UNITS OF SWITCH, LTD., INCLUDING SWITCH, OF $0.014 PER UNIT