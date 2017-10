Oct 5 (Reuters) - Switch Inc

* Switch, inc. Announces pricing of initial public offering

* Announced today pricing of its IPO of 31.25 million shares of its class A common stock at a public offering price of $17 per share

* Shares are expected to begin trading on New York Stock Exchange on October 6, 2017 under ticker symbol "SWCH"