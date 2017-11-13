FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Switch qtrly ‍net income per unit $0.08​
November 13, 2017 / 9:49 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-Switch qtrly ‍net income per unit $0.08​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Switch Inc:

* Switch announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $97.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $372 million to $380 million

* Switch Inc sees ‍FY 2017 capital expenditures in range of $345 million to $365 million​

* Switch Inc - qtrly ‍net income per unit $0.08​

* FY 2017 revenue view $374.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Switch Inc sees FY 2017 ‍adjusted EBITDA in range of $190 million to $195 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

