BRIEF-Switch qtrly ‍net income per unit $0.08​

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Switch Inc:
* Switch announces third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 revenue $97.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $372 million to $380 million
* Switch Inc sees FY 2017 capital expenditures in range of $345 million to $365 million
* Switch Inc - qtrly net income per unit $0.08
* FY 2017 revenue view $374.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Switch Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $190 million to $195 million