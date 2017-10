Oct 24 (Reuters) - SWORD GROUP SE:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 40.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 EBITDA EUR 6.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS IT IS ON TARGET TO ACHIEVE ITS INITIAL OBJECTIVES‍​

* CONFIRMS IT IS ON TARGET TO ACHIEVE ORGANIC GROWTH AT CONSTANT PERIMETER AND EXCHANGE RATES OF 10 PERCENT

* CONFIRMS IT IS ON TARGET TO ACHIEVE EBITDA MARGIN OF 15 PERCENT