BRIEF-Sydbank To Implement Share Buyback Programme

Feb 20 (Reuters) - SYDBANK A/S:

* SYDBANK TO REPURCHASE SHARES

* ‍DECIDED TO IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF DKK 500M, HOWEVER A MAXIMUM OF 3 MILLION SHARES.​

* USING CLOSING PRICE ON MONDAY 19 FEB BUYBACK EQUALS ABOUT 1.9M SHARES, EQUAL TO 2.8% OF BANK‘S SHARE CAPITAL

* ‍PURPOSE OF SHARE BUYBACK IS TO REDUCE BANK‘S SHARE CAPITAL WITH SHARES PURCHASED UNDER PROGRAMME​

* ‍SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME WILL BE INITIATED ON WEDNESDAY 21 FEBRUARY 2018 AND COMPLETED BY 31 DEC 2018​