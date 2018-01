BRIEF-Sygnity Posts Prelim. FY Net Loss At 123.3 Mln Zlotys, Corrects Figures For Previous Years

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sygnity SA:

* PRELIM. 2016/2017 NET LOSS AT 123.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PRELIM. 2016/2017 OPERATING LOSS AT 124.9 MILLION ZLOTYS ON REVENUE OF 322.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PROVISIONALLY CORRECTS FY 2015/2016, FY 2014/2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO ACCOUNT RETROSPECTIVELY FOR PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION PROJECT

* FINAL CORRECTED FIGURES WILL BE PUBLISHED ON JAN 30 IN CO FULL YEAR REPORT

* PROVISIONALLY CORRECTS FY 2015/2016 NET RESULT TO LOSS OF 26.6 MILLION ZLOTYS AND FY 2014/15 NET RESULT TO LOSS OF 40.5 MILLION ZLOTYS