#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sykes Enterprises Q2 earnings per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Sykes Enterprises Inc

* Sykes enterprises inc - qtrly revenues of $375.4 million increased $11.0 million, or 3.0%, from $364.4 million in the comparable quarter last year‍​

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* Sykes enterprises inc qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.37‍​

* Sykes enterprises inc qtrly consolidated capacity utilization rate decreased to 72% in the second quarter of 2017 from 78% in the same period last year

* Sykes enterprises inc sees revenues in the range of $397.0 million to $402.0 million for for the three months ending september 30, 2017‍​

* Sykes enterprises inc sees diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.33 to $0.36 for the three months ending september 30, 2017‍​

* Sykes enterprises inc sees capital expenditures in the range of $15.0 million to $18.0 million for the three months ending september 30, 2017‍​

* Sykes enterprises inc sees revenues in the range of $1,560.0 million to $1,570.0 million for the twelve months ending december 31, 2017‍​

* Sykes enterprises inc sees capital expenditures in the range of $55.0 million to $65.0 million for the twelve months ending december 31, 2017‍​

* Sykes enterprises inc sees non-gaap diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.77 to $1.83 for the twelve months ending december 31, 2017‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $407.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.10, revenue view $1.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $376.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

