Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sylogist Ltd

* Sylogist declares increased regular dividend and special dividend; provides fiscal 2018 guidance and appoints new director

* Sees FY 2018 revenue C$36 million to C$38 million

* 14% increase to quarterly dividend to $0.08 per common share; special dividend of $0.05 per common share payable on December 12

* Sylogist Ltd sees ‍adjusted EBITDA in range of $0.80 and $0.85 per common share in fiscal 2018​