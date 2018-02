Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sylogist Ltd:

* SYLOGIST FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS: EARNINGS PER SHARE RISE 160%, ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS INCREASE TO 48% ON HIGHER REVENUE, LOWER EXPENSES; DIVIDEND DECLARED

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.13

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 12 PERCENT TO C$8.8 MILLION