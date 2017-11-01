FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Symantec Corp reports qtrly non-GAAP EPS $0.40​
November 1, 2017

BRIEF-Symantec Corp reports qtrly non-GAAP EPS $0.40​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp

* Symantec reports second quarter fiscal year 2018 results

* Q2 revenue $1.24 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.27 billion

* Symantec Corp - qtrly GAAP revenue $1,240​ million versus $979 million last year

* Symantec Corp - sees q3 GAAP ‍revenue $1,227 million to $1,257​ million

* Symantec Corp - sees ‍q3 non-GAAP revenue $1,250 million to $1,280​ million

* Symantec Corp - sees q3 non-GAAP EPS ‍$0.42 to $0.46​

* Symantec Corp - qtrly ‍non-GAAP revenue $1,276 million versus $1,015​ million

* Symantec Corp - qtrly ‍non-GAAP EPS $0.40​

* Symantec Corp - sees fiscal 2018 GAAP ‍revenue $4,877 million to $4,977​ million

* Symantec Corp - sees ‍fiscal 2018 non-GAAP revenue $5,000 million to $5,100​ million

* Symantec Corp - sees ‍fiscal 2018 non-GAAP EPS $1.66 - $1.76​

* Symantec Corp - qtrly non-GAAP EPS $0.40​

* Symantec Corp - qtrly ‍GAAP loss per share $0.02​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.80, revenue view $5.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

