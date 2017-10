BRIEF-Synacor Q2 loss per share $0.09

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Synacor Inc

* Synacor exceeds second-quarter 2017 financial guidance; remains on path to ‘3/30/300’

* Q2 revenue $31.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.4 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.09

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $35 million to $40 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 net loss of $0.7 million to $3.0 million; sees ‍FY revenue of $140 million to $150 million; sees FY to net loss of $9.3 million to $13.9 million​ ​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $48.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $48.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.19, revenue view $163.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S