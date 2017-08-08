BRIEF-Synalloy Corp Q2 EPS $0.10 from continuing operations

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Synalloy Corp:
* Synalloy reports second quarter 2017 results: strong growth in net income and EBITDA
* Q2 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $51.5 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Synalloy corp - raising adjusted ebitda forecast for year to $17.0 million
* Synalloy corp - expect order activity and pricing across metals businesses to remain at current levels or modestly higher for fy
* Synalloy corp - chemical segment is expected to show strong profit growth in second half of year as we ramp up production of new fire-retardant business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: