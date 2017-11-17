FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synaptics says ‍implemented and notified impacted employees of a reduction in force program ​
#Regulatory News
November 17, 2017 / 9:15 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Synaptics says ‍implemented and notified impacted employees of a reduction in force program ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Synaptics Inc

* Synaptics Inc says ‍implemented and notified impacted employees of a reduction in force program ​

* Synaptics Inc - reduction in force program will eliminate about 156 employee positions and reduce global headcount by about seven percent

* Says ‍will also implement a space consolidation program impacting certain of its locations​

* Synaptics Inc - co expects reduction in force charges, having primarily of severance & other one-time benefits, to be in range of $8.0 -$10.0 million

* Synaptics - co anticipates these charges to be primarily recognized in Q2 of fiscal 2018, with additional costs to be recognized in H2 of fiscal 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2hGIfIX) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
