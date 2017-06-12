FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synaptics to buy Conexant Systems and multimedia solutions business of Marvell Technology
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
#Regulatory News
June 12, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Synaptics to buy Conexant Systems and multimedia solutions business of Marvell Technology

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Synaptics Inc

* Synaptics accelerates consumer iot strategy with acquisitions of conexant systems, llc and multimedia solutions business of marvell technology group

* Synaptics inc says expects transaction to be accretive to its non-gaap earnings per share in first year following close

* Synaptics inc says intends to fund transactions through a combination of cash and debt financing

* Synaptics inc says also announced signing of a definitive agreement to acquire multimedia solutions business of marvell technology group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

