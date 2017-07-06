BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies announces review of strategic alternatives

July 6 (Reuters) - Synchronoss Technologies Inc:

* Synchronoss Technologies announces review of strategic alternatives

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - has retained goldman sachs & co LLC and PJT Partners Inc As its financial advisors to assist with strategic review

* Synchronoss Technologies - board of directors has initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - board will consider a full range of strategic, & financial alternatives, which may include a sale or other transaction​