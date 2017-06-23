FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies confirms receipt of indication of interest from Siris Capital Group
June 23, 2017

BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies confirms receipt of indication of interest from Siris Capital Group

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Synchronoss Technologies Inc :

* Synchronoss Technologies confirms receipt of indication of interest from Siris Capital Group

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc- Confirmed that it has received a non-binding indication of interest from Siris Capital Group, LLC

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc says ‍received indication of interest from Siris Capital to acquire all outstanding shares for $18.00/share in cash

* Synchronoss Technologies- Will review and consider Siris's indication of interest and pursue course of action it believes is in "best interests" of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

