2 months ago
BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies to restate its financial statements for FY ended Dec 31, 2016 and 2015
June 13, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies to restate its financial statements for FY ended Dec 31, 2016 and 2015

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Synchronoss Technologies Inc:

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - non-reliance on previously issued financial statements or a related audit report or completed interim review

* Synchronoss Technologies - on June 8, 2017, audit committee concluded co's financial statements for FY ended Dec 31, 2016 and 2015 should be restated

* Synchronoss Technologies- identified material weakness in internal control over financial reporting relating to revenue recognition at Dec 31, 2016

* Synchronoss -while co has not yet completed accounting review, estimates revenue impact will be no more than 10pct for each of fiscal yrs 2016 and 2015

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - in connection with impact of errors, certain related expenses recognized in relevant periods will be reversed

* Synchronoss Technologies - does not expect corrections to have impact on total cash flows for FY 2015, FY 2016, to result in any customer refunds

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - co may identify additional material weaknesses in financial statements for fiscal years 2016 and 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2rormGG) Further company coverage:

