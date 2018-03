March 6 (Reuters) - Syncona Ltd:

* SAYS PORTFOLIO COMPANY, AUTOLUS HAS SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 TO U.S. SEC RELATING TO POTENTIAL IPO

* PROCESS IS AT A PRELIMINARY STAGE AND AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING MAY OR MAY NOT BE PURSUED BY AUTOLUS