BRIEF-Syncora Holdings Ltd - Unit With Other Parties Settled Dispute With Greenpoint Mortgage Funding

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Syncora Holdings Ltd:

* SYNCORA HOLDINGS LTD - UNIT WITH OTHER PARTIES SETTLED DISPUTE WITH GREENPOINT MORTGAGE FUNDING

* SYNCORA - DUE TO SETTLEMENT, UNIT IS EXPECTED TO RECEIVE ABOUT $335 MILLION IN Q1 2018, UP TO ADDITIONAL ABOUT $15 MILLION OVER REMAINDER OF TRANSACTION

* SYNCORA HOLDINGS - SETTLEMENT WITH GREENPOINT MORTGAGE FUNDING EXPECTED TO INCREASE CO'S 2017 GAAP NET INCOME BY ABOUT $283 MILLION