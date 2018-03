BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.80

March 5 (Reuters) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS - PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.80

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FOR Q1 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $18 TO $22 MILLION

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FOR FULL YEAR 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $67 TO $76 MILLION

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $22 TO $26 MILLION FOR Q1

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO B $86 TO $96 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2FWiCvz) Further company coverage: