Oct 17 (Reuters) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍expands pipeline with exclusive worldwide license to Allergan’s portfolio of Menin-MLL inhibitors​

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Vitae Pharmaceuticals, inc., a subsidiary of Allergan PLC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: