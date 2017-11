Nov 20 (Reuters) - SYNEKTIK SA:

* SIGNS CONTRACT WITH HOSPITAL IN BIALYSTOK OF TOTAL VALUE OF 4.2 MILLION ZLOTYS NET‍​

* CONTRACT REFERS TO FURNISHING OF HYBRID ROOM IN DEPARTMENT OF VASCULAR SURGERY AND TRANSPLANTATION OF USC IN BIALYSTOK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)