BRIEF-Synergy Pharma Q2 sales $2.3 million

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial results and business update

* Q2 sales $2.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $2 million

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍FDA has accepted for review SNDA for Trulance for treatment of adults with IBS-C​

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍PDUFA date for Trulance is January 24, 2018​

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly net loss per common share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $2.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S