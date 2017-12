Dec 18 (Reuters) - Syngenta Ag:

* SYNGENTA AG SAYS APPELLATE COURT BASEL-CITY HAS CANCELLED ALL PUBLICLY HELD REGISTERED SHARES OF SYNGENTA AG

* SYNGENTA AG SAYS FOLLOWING DELISTING ,HOLDERS OF CANCELLED SHARES WILL BE PAID CASH COMPENSATION IN AMOUNT OF $465 FOR EACH CANCELLED SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: