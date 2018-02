Feb 27 (Reuters) - Synlait Milk Ltd:

* BUYS 28 HECTARES OF LAND IN POKENO, NORTH WAIKATO, TO ESTABLISH SECOND NUTRITIONAL POWDER MANUFACTURING SITE

* EXPECTS TO INVEST AROUND $260 MILLION IN COMING YEARS FROM MANUFACTURING CAPABILITY AT SITE

