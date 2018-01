Jan 9 (Reuters) - Synnex Corp:

* QTRLY REVENUE $5,312 MILLION VERSUS $3,887 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $2.79​

* - BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER COMMON SHARE

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED EPS $2.26​

* ORATION REPORTS FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.06 TO $2.15

* SEES Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.58 TO $1.68

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $4.35 BILLION TO $4.55 BILLION

* - EXPECTS THAT ANTICIPATED BENEFIT ASSOCIATED WITH 2017 US TAX REFORM LAW WILL BE UTILIZED FOR BUSINESS INVESTMENT AND DEBT REDUCTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: