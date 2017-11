BRIEF-Synopsys Q4 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.69

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Synopsys Inc:

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.69

* SYNOPSYS POSTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.80

* Q4 REVENUE $696.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $650.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62 TO $0.70

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $740 MILLION TO $765 MILLION

* SEES ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE: $2.24 - $2.38, OR $2.68 - $2.80 EXCLUDING BLACK DUCK​

* SEES ‍ FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.46 - $3.53, OR $3.58 - $3.65 EXCLUDING BLACK DUCK​

* SEES ‍FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BILLION - $2.91 BILLION, OR $2.820 BILLION - $2.855 BILLION, EXCLUDING BLACK DUCK​

* SEES ‍ Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE: $0.98 - $1.02​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.84, REVENUE VIEW $673.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.57, REVENUE VIEW $2.82 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S