FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 days ago
BRIEF-Synovus announces Q2 earnings per share $0.60
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 18, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Synovus announces Q2 earnings per share $0.60

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Synovus Financial Corp:

* Synovus announces earnings for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 revenue rose 10.5 percent to $319.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Synovus financial corp says common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.02pct at June 30, 2017 compared to 9.86pct at March 31, 2017

* Synovus financial corp - qtrly ‍net interest margin was 3.51pct, up 9 basis points from previous quarter and up 24 basis points from Q2 2016​

* Synovus Financial Corp says tier 1 capital ratio was 10.36% at June 30, 2017 compared to 10.18pct at March 31, 2017

* Synovus Financial Corp qtrly net interest income was $251.1 million, up $11.2 million or 4.7pct from previous quarter and 13.4pct from Q2 2016

* Synovus Financial Corp - tangible common equity ratio was 9.15pct at June 30, 2017 compared to 9.04pct at March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.