Nov 9 (Reuters) - Synthesis Energy Systems Inc

* Synthesis Energy - Co, unit of Eninvestments SP. z o.o., have formed joint venture partnership SES Encoal Energy Sp. z o.o. to be headquartered in Warsaw​

* Synthesis -‍ Under terms of agreements,co,eninvestments are equal shareholders of see which has exclusive access to ses gasification technology in Poland​