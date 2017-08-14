FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synthesis Energy Systems Inc says to reduce ownership in Tianwo-SES JV ​
August 14, 2017 / 1:26 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Synthesis Energy Systems Inc says to reduce ownership in Tianwo-SES JV ​

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Synthesis Energy Systems Inc

* Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. and Suzhou Thvow Technology Co. Announce final negotiations for a restructuring agreement for their joint venture, Tianwo-SES Clean Energy Technologies Co.

* Synthesis Energy Systems - ‍ses confirms that co is finalizing details of restructuring agreement, and total deal value is expected to be 11 million yuan​

* Synthesis Energy Systems Inc - ‍as part of first step of agreements to be finalized, SES has received an initial payment of 1.2 million yuan​

* Synthesis Energy Systems Inc - ‍as part of restructuring expect to reduce ownership position in Tianwo-SES from original 35% holdings to 25%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

