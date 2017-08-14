FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Sysco Q4 earnings per share $0.57
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
WORLD
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
CRICKET
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
India celebrates Independence Day
PHOTO FOCUS
India celebrates Independence Day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 12:13 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Sysco Q4 earnings per share $0.57

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sysco Corp

* Sysco reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.57

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sysco Corp qtrly sales increased 5.7% to $14.4 billion

* Sysco Corp says U.S. Food service sales for Q4 were $9.8 billion, a decrease of 3.8% compared to last year

* Sysco Corp says international foodservice sales for Q4 were $2.7 billion, compared to $1.5 billion in same period last year

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.