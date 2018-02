Feb 5 (Reuters) - Sysco Corp:

* SYSCO REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.78

* QTRLY SALES $14.4 BILLION VERSUS $13.5 BILLION

* FOR Q2 OF 2018 AND FIRST 26 WEEKS OF 2018, CO RECORDED A BENEFIT FOR REDUCED RATE OF U.S TAX REFORM IN AMOUNT OF $65 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64, REVENUE VIEW $14.15 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FURTHER ADJUSTING TO EXCLUDE ONE-TIME BENEFIT ASSOCIATED WITH RECENT U.S. TAX RATE CHANGES, QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS INCREASED $0.08 TO $0.66