BRIEF-Systena says unit Systena America to set up IoT business related JV
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 26, 2017 / 7:37 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Systena says unit Systena America to set up IoT business related JV

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Systena Corp

* Says unit, Systena America Inc. will set up an U.S.-based JV, O.N.E,Inc, with Plasma Business Intelligence,Inc., on Dec. 1

* The JV will be engaged in IoT, robotics and AI solution related planning, sale and development

* The JV will be capitalized at $6 million (681.4 million yen)

* Says the unit and Plasma Business Intelligence,Inc. will hold 50 percent stake in the JV respectively after transaction

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Nx3aVf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

