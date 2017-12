Dec 1(Reuters) - Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd

* Says co’s shareholder, Systex Solutions (HK) Limited cut stake in the co to 12 percent (12.6 million shares) from 13 percent (13.7 million shares), during the period from Nov. 22 to Nov. 30

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/s3dCYq

