BRIEF-T-Mobile executive says co "looking" good in Q3
#Regulatory News
September 14, 2017 / 4:41 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-T-Mobile executive says co "looking" good in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc:

* T-Mobile CFO says “we will be in a position that we can start returning capital to our shareholders” - Goldman Sachs conf (removes extraneous words)

* T-Mobile executive says co “looking” good in Q3. It’s really a continuation of the same - Goldman Sachs conference

* T-Mobile COO says turns out that free iPhones weren’t a great way to get people to switch - Goldman Sachs conf

* T-Mobile CFO on sprint - we don’t have anything new to say, almost getting to the point of fatigue - Goldman Sachs conf Further company coverage:

