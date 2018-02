BRIEF-T-Mobile Posts Q4 Adj. Earnings Per Share $0.48

Feb 8 (Reuters) - T-Mobile Us Inc:

* T-MOBILE REPORTS RECORD FINANCIAL RESULTS ACROSS THE BOARD FOR FY 2017, ISSUES STRONG GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND BEYOND

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.11

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 5.1 PERCENT TO $10.8 BILLION

* TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES INCREASED 7.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $7.8 BILLION IN Q4 2017

* SEES 2018 BRANDED POSTPAID NET CUSTOMER ADDITIONS OF 2.0 TO 3.0 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET OF $11.3 TO $11.7 BILLION WHICH INCLUDES LEASING REVENUES OF $0.6 TO $0.7 BILLION

* BRANDED POSTPAID PHONE AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER (ARPU) WAS $46.38 IN Q4 2017, DOWN 1.2% FROM Q3 2017

* SEES 2018 CASH PURCHASES OF PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, EXCLUDING CAPITALIZED INTEREST, OF $4.9 TO $5.3 BILLION

* T-MOBILE US-INCREASES 3-YEAR CAGRS FOR NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES, FREE CASH FLOW FROM 2016 TO 2019 TO 16% - 18%, 46% - 48%, RESPECTIVELY

* QTRLY BRANDED POSTPAID ABPU $59.88 VERSUS $63.08

* EXPECT A POSITIVE IMPACT ON NET CASH TAXES PAID OF $6.5 TO $7.0 BILLION FROM 2020 TO 2027

* AS A RESULT OF TCJA, WE DO NOT EXPECT TO BE A MATERIAL CASH TAX PAYER UNTIL 2024, COMPARED TO 2020 PREVIOUSLY

* T-MOBILE US - “EXPECT THAT TCJA WILL BE VERY BENEFICIAL” FOR CO

* 1.9 MILLION TOTAL NET ADDITIONS IN Q4 2017

* 1.18% POSTPAID PHONE CHURN IN Q4 2017, DOWN 10 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* T-MOBILE US - UNDER EXISTING REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARDS, CONTINUES TO EXPECT BRANDED POSTPAID PHONE ARPU IN FY 2018 WILL BE GENERALLY STABLE VERSUS FY 2017

* IMPACT FROM TCJA ON NET INCOME AND EPS WAS BENEFIT OF $2.2 BILLION AND $2.50 IN Q4 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37, REVENUE VIEW $10.83 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* T-MOBILE US - UNDERSTAND DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG, MAJORITY STOCKHOLDER, OR ITS AFFILIATES, CONSIDERING PLANS TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL SHARES OF COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: